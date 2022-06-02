Dwayne Johnson Will Appear at Summer Game Fest to Talk Black Adam and Fortnite

Dwayne Johnson will appear at Summer Game Fest next week. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of the most notable figures in the entertainment world. Not only is he the face and co-stars of many, many major film franchises (Jumanji, Fast and Furious, Jungle Cruise, just to name a few), he’s also interested in the video game space. After plenty of rumors, The Rock appeared in Fortnite last year as part of the Chapter 3 reveal event. He plays The Foundation, a crucial character and soldier who exists in the world created by Epic Games, but it’s been a while since fans have gotten to see him.

It has been confirmed that The Rock himself will appear at Summer Game Fest on June 9th, 2022 and will talk more about his role in Fortnite. It seems likely Epic Games will have some new trailer or piece of info to drop at the show, hence The Rock’s appearance, but nothing has been confirmed. The superstar will also be there to promote Black Adam, his new DC film centered around the popular Shazam villain. The first Black Adam trailer will debut on June 8th, the day before Summer Game Fest, so it’s likely The Rock will talk about what was shown in the trailer. Whether he will have any exclusive footage for the show remains to be seen, but it wouldn’t be too surprising. The Rock acknowledged the news on Twitter, stating he appreciates the invite to the big gaming event. Whether The Rock is apart of any other games remains to be seen, but given his star power, it wouldn’t be shocking if he’s in another game that shows up at Summer Game Fest.

https://twitter.com/TheRock/status/1532161502014152704

There are a ton of companies participating in Summer Game Fest, including rumored Silent Hill developer Bloober Team. It wouldn’t be surprising if Geoff Keighley opens his phone book to call upon more celebrities for the event. A number of major actors and directors have appeared at Keighley’s Game Awards ceremony in the past, so it’s likely some other big names will appear at the event.

Are you excited to see Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at Summer Game Fest? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.