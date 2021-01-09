Dying Light 2 Studio Says Development is Still Going Well In Light of Recent Staff Changes

✖

A recent move at Dying Light 2 developer Techland saw one of the studio’s most prominent team members leave after 22 years. The maneuver was one that made some fans potentially worried about the status of the development of the sequel. But now, Techland has assured fans that it isn’t something to be fearful of.

In a new statement that was sent to us here at ComicBook.com from a PR representative for Techland, it was made clear that the absence of key members of the development team isn’t something that will hurt work on Dying Light 2. “In connection with the information about the departure of Techland’s Art Director, we would like to reassure all fans of the upcoming Dying Light 2 that the position of Art Director is not threatened and has been held by Eric Cochonneau since November 2019,” Techland explained to us. “Eric has been taking care of every aspect of the upcoming production ever since and the team under his leadership is doing their best to offer players the best game possible.”

Techland went on to say that Pawel Selinger, who was the aforementioned writer with 22 years of tenure at the studio, has also handed off his tasks in recent months. “Paweł Selinger, who has been the Narration Designer for the last two years, decided at the end of 2020 to end his cooperation with Techland and to pursue his further career elsewhere,” the statement read. “Paweł spent most of his professional life at Techland and he, among others, takes credit for the success of the series Call of Juarez. He left a large piece of himself with Dying Light 2, as he worked on the project from the very beginning. His duties, i.e. the narrative department, were taken over by Piotr Szymanek in October 2020.”

The message included one final note making it clear that more “exciting news” about Dying Light 2 will be coming about soon. No specific time frames were given as to when this information could be coming about, but we’ll be sure to keep our eyes and ears open.

In the interim, all we know for certain is that Dying Light 2 will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when it releases. As we move forward, you can keep up to date with all of our forthcoming coverage on the game right here.