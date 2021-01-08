Dying Light 2 Art Lead and Writer Leaves Techland

✖

One of the key developers on the Dying Light 2 team at Techland has announced their departure from the studio. The announcement comes only a few days after the developer started teasing that new information on the highly-anticipated sequel would start to be revealed in 2021. That said, this absence surely isn’t the news that they were referring to.

Divulged over on LinkedIn, Pawel Selinger announced that he would be moving on from Techland after spending 22 years with the company. Selinger served as one of the writers and art leads on Dying Light 2 and all things considered served a pretty prominent role on the title’s development. For now, Selinger hasn’t announced a specific reason as to why he has decided to leave.

“After over twenty-two years, I decided to end my cooperation with Techland,” Selinger wrote on LinkedIn. “I would like to express my gratitude to the company that has allowed me to develop and fulfill myself for half of my life. Techland, I will always be rooting for you, as well as the great people I have met thanks to you. I wish you that Dying light 2 and subsequent projects will become world hits.”

The move is one that is a bit concerning, especially given the nature of Dying Light 2’s development history. Originally, the game was supposed to launch in 2020 but was delayed in the early portion of the year indefinitely. Since that time, Techland has provided very few updates on the game outside of confirming that it will be coming to next-gen hardware in PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

That being said, Selinger’s leaving could also not be associated with the development of Dying Light 2 at all. After spending 22 years at a single location, perhaps he just felt as though it was time to seek new opportunities.

For now, Dying Light 2 still doesn’t have a release window but it is slated to land on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC whenever it does launch. You can also keep up with all of our coverage on the game moving forward right here.

