New Dying Light 2 Gameplay Trailer Released

Xbox today revealed a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming video game Dying Light 2 Stay Human today as part of its Gamescom 2021 stream. The title is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on December 7th, and the new trailer specifically showcases the game's parkour traversal and combat. In general, it would appear that Dying Light 2 Stay Human will have plenty of ways to enter, exit, and dominate any given fight.

"The designers at Techland put a lot of attention to parkour animations," states Maciej Jalowiec, Channel Marketing Manager for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, over on Xbox Wire. "There are thousands of them, making navigation feel incredibly smooth. We wanted to make it as close as possible to the real world, while keeping all the moves fun and easy to pull off. But what takes exploration to the next level is your new set of skills—and gear! Oh yes, you don’t have to rely on your body alone. From the new paraglider to the ever-useful grappling hook, you’ll be able to make the most epic runs. They’ll often take place hundreds of meters above the street level. There are also ropes to swing on, rope bridges, trampolines, elevators—you name it. Of course, you’re going to need some practice before you master the navigation."

When Dying Light 2's world descends into the Modern Dark Ages, you're gonna have to parkour your way out of there. @TechlandGames shares some of the tools you'll master to survive this deadly, more vertical world #XboxGC https://t.co/xMQlBsLLHT — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) August 24, 2021

This isn't the only information that fans can expect out of Gamescom 2021 for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, however. Techland is set to show even more of the upcoming title later this week on August 26th at 11AM PT/2PM ET as part of a new "Dying 2 Know" stream featuring a new gameplay trailer and further reveals.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is officially set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on December 7th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game from developer and publisher Techland right here.

What do you think about the new Dying Light 2 Stay Human gameplay trailer? Are you looking forward to the title releasing in December? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!