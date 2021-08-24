In case you somehow missed it, Xbox is set to host a special stream full of news and announcements today as part of Gamescom 2021, which is once again an all-digital affair this year. As with all gaming convention-related events like this, there's practically no telling what Xbox might have up its collective sleeve, but there's plenty of fair assumptions and more than seem more than likely to show up. And technically, Xbox is a bit early to the party as Gamescom's Opening Night Live is set for tomorrow, August 25th, at 11AM PT/2PM ET with a pre-show beginning 30 minutes prior.

When Is the Xbox Gamescom 2021 Event?

Specifically, the Xbox Gamescom 2021 stream is set for today, August 24th, at 10AM PT/1PM ET. According to Xbox, it will run for roughly 90 minutes.

How to Watch the Xbox Gamescom 2021 Stream

Helpfully, Xbox will broadcast the Gamescom 2021 stream across a number of different social media channels, including the official Xbox Twitch channel, YouTube channel, Facebook page, and Twitter account. Additionally, it will be broadcast internationally on the likes of Bilibili in China and VK in Russia and subtitled in 30 languages, though Xbox notes that there's no guarantee that all of those subtitle options will be available live. We've also embedded the YouTube stream at the top of this article for easy access.

Also worth noting: the stream will be in 1080p at 60FPS. A 4K/60FPS version will be available on the Xbox YouTube channel after the conclusion of the initial broadcast, and Xbox recommends anyone looking to seriously judge the visuals of the games within to check that out.

What to Expect at the Xbox Gamescom 2021 Event

What, exactly, might show up in the Xbox Gamescom 2021 stream is hard to say. It seems highly likely that upcoming Xbox exclusives Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 will make an appearance and it has been explicitly noted that Xbox Game Pass will be discussed, but Xbox GM Aaron Greenberg previously indicated that fans should not expect any new reveals or major surprises. Could this all be a feint? Maybe! It wouldn't be the first time that someone has downplayed an event, but it seems unlikely.

As noted above, the Gamescom 2021 Xbox stream is set for today, August 24th, at 10AM PT/1PM ET. As for the latest and greatest Xbox consoles, the Xbox Series X|S are currently available for $499 and $299, respectively, if you can find either of them in stock anywhere. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

What do you think Xbox has in store for Gamescom this year? Are you excited to learn more about Xbox's plans for the upcoming months? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!