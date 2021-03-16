Dying Light 2 Developer Reveals Bad News About Release Date

✖

Techland is finally going to talk more about Dying Light 2 later this week for the first time in over a year. However, if you were expecting to get any sort of substantial information about the project, it sounds like the studio has bad news for you. This rings especially true for those hoping to get a better idea of when the highly-anticipated sequel might actually release.

Spotted on Reddit, Techland's community manager who goes by the name "Uncy" recently gave Dying Light 2 fans on Discord a good idea of what to expect from this developer update that is happening for the game in just a few short days. As a whole, Uncy told fans that they should keep their expectations for the event relatively low, especially since it's just "a dev update after all." Uncy then went on to confirm that "there won't be a release date announcement" of any sort happening this week. Instead, this update is more just to fill fans in on the game's progress and where it has been at over the past year. Uncy then jokingly told fans to look on the bright side as this news means that "there won't be any delay announcements either."

Uncy went one step further on Discord and also shot down the notion that this new update for Dying Light 2 in the coming days would reveal that the project as a whole has been canceled by Techland. The community manager didn't provide any further specifics about this forthcoming update but said that after it transpires, the wait until launch should hopefully be that much easier for a number of prospective players.

Speaking of launch, we still don't know when Dying Light 2 is set to release in the slightest, but the fact that Techland is ready to talk about the game once again means that we should start to hear a lot more in the coming weeks and months. And when the game does eventually come out, it will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

