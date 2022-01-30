Dying Light 2 Developer Clarifies Controversial Feature

Dying Light 2 is finally releasing after several delays, and ahead of its release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X the zombies game has been rated by several rating boards across the country, including PEGI and the ESRB, the rating boards for Europe and North America, respectively. And according to these rating boards, the game has “in-game purchases,” which implies microtransactions, but as some will know, there’s an issue with how these rating boards classify in-game purchases, as a Techland developer has clarified.

Over on Steam, responding to a concerned fan, the developer relayed word that the reason the game has been slapped with this is because DLC can be purchased from the main menu, just like the first game.

“As far as I know, we have this rating because you’ll be able to purchase DLC straight from the menu, like in Dying Light 1,” said the developer.

The last couple of weeks, there’s been scuttlebutt that the game will have microtransactions, but it’s all been false alarms. Like the first game, Dying Light 2 will have loads of DLC, but premium and free, and it can be purchased within the game, and thus it has “in-game purchases”

Dying Light 2 is set to release worldwide on February 4, 2022 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. There’s still no word when the game’s Nintendo Switch version will release beyond “sometime in 2022.” For more coverage on the long-awaited survival-horror sequel, click here.

“Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus-and lost. Now, we’re losing again,” reads an official pitch of the game. “The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope. You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as to defeat your enemies and make allies, you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there’s one thing you can never forget-stay human.”

