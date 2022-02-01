Dying Light 2 Confirms Controversial Feature Right Before Release

Dying Light 2 has confirmed a controversial feature right before the game releases later this week, after pre-orders have been submitted and people have succumbed to launch week hype. Whether this was strategic or not, who can say, but players aren’t happy. Thankfully for those on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, this controversial feature isn’t relevant, because it’s not in these versions of the game. It’s only in the PC version of the game. That’s right, PC players, Dying Light 2 makes use of Denuvo.

The game’s Steam page has been updated, and it now makes the following note: “Incorporates 3rd-party DRM: Denuvo Anti-tamper.” What does this mean? Well, for PC users, it means the game will require connection checks and may suffer performance issues as a result. Not every game has suffered performance issues due to Denuvo, but enough have to give it its reputation among PC gamers, and it’s a bad reputation.

Why is Dying Light 2 using this tech if it’s so controversial? Because of pirating. The technology prevents pirating, which is still a problem in the PC gaming space, especially at launch.

At the moment of publishing, Techland has not said a word about the mini-controversy, and it’s probably not going to at this point, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Dying Light 2 is scheduled to finally release on February 4 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The zombie game is also in development for Nintendo Switch, but there’s no word when this version will release beyond “sometime in 2022.”

“Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus-and lost. Now, we’re losing again,” reads an official blurb about the game. “The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope. You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as to defeat your enemies and make allies, you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there’s one thing you can never forget-stay human.”