Dying Light 2 Reveal Teased for Later this Week

It seems that Dying Light 2 developer Techland will be revealing some new information about the game later this week. On Twitter, the developer shared a brief video, in which a location can be seen during the daytime with the words "Save the City" spray-painted on a wall. However, as day turns to night, a black light reveals the sentence "Are you dying 2 know more?" while a zombie roars in the distance. Underneath the sign, viewers can see Techland's Twitch channel address, as well as a date and time: May 27th at 9 p.m. CEST. The developer's Twitch channel can be found right here.

Earlier this year, Techland confirmed that Dying Light 2 is slated to release sometime this year. It's possible that a firm release date could be revealed during the stream on May 27th, or the developer just might have some new information to share about the game. Regardless, fans will definitely want to tune in to see what Techland has in store!

Fans have been eagerly waiting for more information on the game, so hopefully Techland will have something exciting to showcase! Back in March, the developer released a brief video showcasing some expletive-filled Tweets they've received from fans looking for more information on Dying Light 2. The developers thanked fans for being patient, and somewhat suggested that the coronavirus pandemic may have played a role in the game's delay. That video only featured a few brief seconds of new footage from the game, so hopefully there will be much more to see later in the week!

Dying Light 2 is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

