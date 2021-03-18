Dying Light 2 Video Reveals New Gameplay and Confirms Release Window

Fans have been getting impatient waiting for new information on Dying Light 2, and developer Techland has responded by releasing a new video update. While the video does feature some exciting new footage, it starts off with members of the development team reading some of the Tweets they've seen from fans desperately looking for more information. Unsurprisingly, the majority of the Tweets are filled with expletives, and the whole thing is quite funny. Techland then told viewers that more information is coming soon, and the game is planned for a 2021 release. The video update can be seen at the top of this page.

All in all, this seems like a great way for Techland to address the fans! The development team clearly sees how high anticipation is for the new game, and really seems to be making an effort to express its understanding "when the circumstances are hard for everyone." Techland does not directly address the coronavirus pandemic, but the message is all too clear. The pandemic has had a massive impact on the video game industry, just as so many are using the medium as a form of escapism.

Luckily, the developer update also included some new footage from the game! Protagonist Aiden Caldwell's parkour abilities are on full display, and several enemies can be seen. There are human opponents on display, but the most interesting part of the footage might be a new zombie that has multiple legs or tentacles jutting out from its back. For now, it remains to be seen exactly how those might be used against players. The update only includes about 15-20 seconds of footage from the game, but definitely enough to get fans excited!

It's been a long wait for Dying Light 2 fans, but the title certainly looks promising. Expectations are high following the original game, but that makes it all the more important that Techland takes its time and delivers the sequel when it's truly ready. For now, fans will just have to be patient!

Dying Light 2 is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What did you think of today's Dying Light 2 developer update? Are you intrigued by the game's new enemy? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!