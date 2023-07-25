Dying Light 2 Developer Being Purchased by Tencent

Techland has announced a partnership with Tencent, who will become the majority shareholder of the Dying Light 2 developer. According to a blog post written by Techland CEO Pawel Marchewka, Techland "will retain full ownership of our IPs, maintain creative freedom, and continue to operate the way we believe is right." Marchewska will stay on as the company's CEO, and is hopeful that the acquisition will allow Dying Light to become "the ultimate zombie game experience for players worldwide."

"Teaming up with Tencent will allow us to move full speed ahead with the execution of the vision for our games," writes Marchewska. "We have chosen an ally who has already partnered with some of the world's finest video game companies and helped them reach new heights while respecting their ways of doing things."

Tencent has become one of the biggest video game companies on the planet, acquiring and investing in a number of different developers and publishers, and now owns stakes in some of the industry's biggest names. Tencent owns a 100% interest in Riot Games, Funcom, and Turtle Rock Studios, with smaller investments in Ubisoft, Epic Games, and Bloober Team, to name just a few.

It remains to be seen whether things will change at Techland following the acquisition, but Marchewka seems to believe the move will be for the better. Hopefully the acquisition will drive greater interest in Dying Light as a brand, allowing the team to provide players "with multiple astonishing adventures" while also "pushing the boundaries of solo and online modes to a totally new level."

Acquisitions in the video game industry have become a hot topic over the last few years, most notably following Microsoft's proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard. While there have been countless mergers and purchases throughout the last four decades, things have been heating up lately, and gamers have a lot of legitimate concerns about companies becoming too big. No matter how you feel, it doesn't look like this trend will be changing anytime soon!

How do you feel about Tencent's acquisition of Techland? Do you think it will be beneficial for Dying Light? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!