Dying Light 2 Players Finds Unused Horse Controls, Potentially Hinting at Future DLC

Dying Light 2 launched last year to generally positive reviews and solid sales. The latest game from developer Techland dropped players into a massive open world where they could use all of their parkour skills to keep away from the zombie hordes controlling the city. While the central story wasn't much to write home about, the moment-to-moment gameplay and traversal were some of the best in the business. At launch, Techland also promised to support Dying Light 2 with at least five years of DLC content and one player may have found something that'll be coming as part of that DLC: horses.

The leaked info comes from a Reddit user named Ghostspider1989 on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit. There, Ghostspider shared screenshots of something they found while looking through Dying Light 2's ini files in hopes of trying to change controls. Ghostspider noticed that the files they were looking through included options for controlling a horse, which isn't currently in the game. It's possible this is just something left over from pre-release development, but there is potential for horses to come in a future update.

The reason some players think it could be happening is that the DLC for the first Dying Light included new vehicles for transportation. Again, there's nothing concrete from Techland yet, but it definitely wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility. Users in the Reddit comments are also claiming that Dying Light 2's engine shares quite a bit with Techland's Call of Juarez release, which did include horses. That means this could just be leftover from that game, but we again can't say completely for sure.

Either way, Dying Light 2 continues to improve on its day-one offerings with solid DLC content. Earlier this year players got the Good Night and Good Luck update, and before that, the Gut Feeling update added improved melee combat that added even more dismemberment. Hopefully, Techland will be able to continue giving its fans the post-launch content they crave, whether or not it includes horse transportation.