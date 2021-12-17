Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood Studio Purchased by Tencent

Turtle Rock Studios, which is the developer behind Left 4 Dead, and more recently, Back 4 Blood, has today been acquired by Tencent. The move is a bit of a surprising one, but it continues to show that the Chinese conglomerate, which also has controlling stakes in companies such as Riot Games, Supercell, Epic Games, and many more, is continuing to put a major emphasis on the gaming market.

Tencent and Turtle Rock collectively announced this new acquisition today via a new press release that shed some light on the move. “We are all looking forward to joining the Tencent family of studios,” said Turtle Rock president Steve Goldstein. “Tencent’s outstanding partners, global reach, deep knowledge of gaming and unprecedented support will help us create the kinds of ambitious games we dream of, while allowing us to retain our autonomy and independent spirit.”

Eddie Chan, who is the chief strategy officer at Tencent Games, added that this purchase is one that will help bolster the gaming portfolio that the company already has. “We are huge fans of Turtle Rock’s games, especially their amazing approach to creating co-operative online games,” Chan said. “We can’t wait to see what comes next, and we’re excited to be part of their future.”

Speaking more to that future, neither Turtle Rock nor Tencent talked much about what could be happening in the years to come in light of this acquisition. At this point in time, Turtle Rock Studios is still regularly updating Back 4 Blood, which launched earlier this year in October. These updates are planned to continue well into 2022 and will launch alongside numerous pieces of new DLC that are also set to come about. As a whole, the decision by Tencent to buy Turtle Rock shouldn’t impact the future of Back 4 Blood whatsoever.

