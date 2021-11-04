EA Has Delayed Another Game

This week has been a tough one for video game delays, as a number of highly-anticipated titles have been pushed back. Following its delay of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the publisher has also delayed EA Sports PGA Tour. The golf game did not have a set release date, but it was scheduled to release sometime in spring 2022. The delay was announced in the company’s financial results, which were released earlier today. Unfortunately, a new release window for the game has not been revealed at this time. For now, golf fans will just have to keep waiting patiently!

“We’re excited to bring championship golf to you and will be providingmore information on our launch plans in the coming months,” the company stated in its financial briefing.

Both of these delays come just a day after Activision Blizzard pushed back Diablo IV and Overwatch 2. Like EA Sports PGA Tour, neither of these games were given new release windows. It’s unclear if all of these delays have come as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but a number of developers have been struggling as a direct result. The pandemic has had a significant impact on the video game industry, forcing studios to play catch-up on the time that some were adapting to remote work.

Of course, video game delays are often disappointing for players, but the choice is always the right one, in the end. Fans would much rather have a good game once it’s been polished than a bad game immediately. The delay of EA Sports PGA Tour will undoubtedly sting for some, but at least it comes long before the game was supposed to arrive, giving gamers a good amount of notice. Hopefully, the extra development time will allow the team to make it the best golf game EA has ever delivered. The game certainly sounds like it has that potential, so hopefully the development team will get the opportunity to realize it.

