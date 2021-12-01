Popular EA Game Is Now Available for Free

A popular Electronic Arts (EA) is now available for free, however, there are some requirements upfront to nab this offer. For one, the free code of the game is limited to PC, which means if you’re on Nintendo Switch or PS4 and PS5 or Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S or any other platform like Google Stadia or Amazon Luna, you’re out of luck if you don’t have a PC that can play games. On top of this, the offer is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming.

As for the game, it’s Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, a 2020 remaster of the 2010 Need for Speed game from Criterion. The year of its release, it was lauded as the best racing game of the year and to this day is considered one of the high points for the series.

Below, you can read more about Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, as well as check out its official launch trailer:

“Feel the thrill of the chase and the rush of escape in Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Unleash a savage sense of speed both as an outlaw and a cop in the world’s hottest high-performance cars. Outsmart the heat or take down lawbreakers with the tactical weaponry at your disposal in a heart-pumping, socially competitive racing experience. Updated with enhanced visuals, cross-platform multiplayer – including the asynchronous competition powered by Autolog – plus all additional main DLC, this is the ultimate edition of Criterion Games’ critically acclaimed Need for Speed debut. It’s time to reignite the pursuit.”

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how long this offer is available, but typically these deals are available for at least a month. What we do know is that once downloaded the game is yours to keep as long as you maintain an active subscription to Amazon Prime.

