Need for Speed Report Shares Update on Next Game in the Series

Back in March, the new and untitled Need for Speed game in development was delayed to 2022 so its developer, Criterion, could aid DICE in the development of Battlefield 2042. This was the last we heard about the game, until this week. Taking to Twitter, industry insider and leaker Tom Henderson relayed word that a bulk of the team that has been working on Battlefield 2042 is moving on to other projects, including the developers that make up Criterion, who, according to Henderson are back to working on the next installment in the Need for Speed series.

Before delaying the game in March, the last thing EA had to say about the new Need for Speed game is that it “is bringing some astounding visual leaps,” courtesy of a team, Criterion, “who have launched some of the most highly-rated games in franchise history.” Beyond this, we haven’t seen any meaningful footage of the game nor have we received any meaningful details on the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What we do know is it’s coming to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. What we don’t know is if it’s coming to PC, PS4, or Xbox One. That said, until we receive more details on the game, fans will need to continue to settle for Need for Speed Heat, the latest entry in the series, which was released back in 2019.

“Need for Speed: Heat may not be as jam-packed with options or refined as the Forza Horizon series, but Ghost Games still provides an enjoyable experience for fans of street racing,” reads a blurb from our review of Need for Speed Heat. “The world is beautiful, the soundtrack fits the South Florida theme, and there are endless customization options. More importantly, the game is smooth and only featured one technical error. Need for Speed: Heat may not be changing the racing genre, but early experiences make it appear to be a solid return for the series, although finding other racers in the online mode may be fairly difficult.”

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from the next Need for Speed game?