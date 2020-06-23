EA Hints At Many More Star Wars Games Coming in the Future

Over the last few years, Electronic Arts has found a significant amount of financial success with the Star Wars brand. Games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and the Star Wars: Battlefront games have performed fairly well, and been embraced by many Star Wars fans. As such, it should come as little surprise that EA plans to ramp up its focus on the franchise. In a "fireside chat" webinar, EA CEO Andrew Wilson discussed the publisher's plans for the future of Star Wars, and the company's intent to "double down" on producing more games that take place in that universe.

"We've had success in first-person shooters, in RPGs, in action adventure, in MMORPGs, in mobile, and I believe we're going to have success with Squadrons as well," said Wilson. "We're going to double down on that partnership. Disney continues to be very, very committed to the IP and to the canon."

Star Wars: Squadrons is the next franchise release from EA, and, so far, the game seems to have a lot of hype surrounding it. Squadrons is the first Star Wars game to focus solely on flight combat in quite some time, so players reared on games like Star Wars: Rogue Squadron are excited to see what the title has to offer. Squadrons will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 2nd.

Following Squadrons, it will be interesting to see what EA does next with the Star Wars license. EA has not announced a new entry in the Star Wars: Battlefront series, but with new content updates for Battlefront II now at an end, it seems likely that fans will be able to expect a new game in the series at some point in the near future. A sequel to last year's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been all but confirmed, as well. In a conference call last month, EA said that it sees the game as "the first title in an entirely new franchise." The game has already seen more than 10 million unique players, so EA's future plans for the Star Wars brand will very likely include Cal Kestis, as well.

Of course, until EA makes more definitive announcements, fans will just have to speculate. No matter what the future of Star Wars games from EA might bring, however, it should be encouraging to fans that the publisher remains devoted to the brand.

