The Star Wars: Squadrons Gameplay Trailer Has Fans Ready for Space Combat
Today's EA Play Live presentation gave viewers their first look at gameplay from Star Wars: Squadrons. Star Wars fans have been excited for the game since it was revealed earlier in the week, but the gameplay trailer seems to have only amplified that anticipation. It's been quite some time since a Star Wars game focused solely on space combat, and fans seem quite ready to engage in some dogfighting action. There's still some time to go until the game's October 2nd release date, but it seems like gamers will be on the edge of their seats in the meantime!
What did you think of the Star Wars: Squadrons gameplay trailer? Are you excited for the upcoming space combat game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the Star Wars: Squadrons gameplay trailer!
EA definitely won some people over today.
prevnext Me earlier this
week: “Squadrons looks fun, but certainly isn’t the most exciting Star
Wars project at the moment.” *this trailer drops
featuring Hera Syndulla, Rae Sloane, and customizable Ewok bobble
heads* Me: https://t.co/Enecx96eJu
pic.twitter.com/UDhr5pMlhX
Me earlier this week: “Squadrons looks fun, but certainly isn’t the most exciting Star Wars project at the moment.”
*this trailer drops featuring Hera Syndulla, Rae Sloane, and customizable Ewok bobble heads*
Me: https://t.co/Enecx96eJu pic.twitter.com/UDhr5pMlhX— Matt Berger (@abergerhobbit) June 19, 2020
The gameplay trailer really looked impressive.
prevnext Star Wars
Squadrons looks like the best game ever made. I’m 1000% sold on this
game
Star Wars Squadrons looks like the best game ever made. I’m 1000% sold on this game— Keanu Weebs (@Ivan0oze) June 19, 2020
It seems like Squadrons has a lot to be excited about!
prevnext Star Wars
Squadrons looks so cool!
Star Wars Squadrons looks so cool!— Cisco Baggins (@CiscoSasquatch) June 19, 2020
This is the kind of game Star Wars fans have dreamed of.
prevnext @tibermoon
Ian, I have been waiting on this game for 20 years. I actually got
to the point that I thought it would never happen. When I found out
about Squadrons I was so happy I had tears in my eyes. Thank you to
you and your team.
@tibermoon Ian, I have been waiting on this game for 20 years. I actually got to the point that I thought it would never happen. When I found out about Squadrons I was so happy I had tears in my eyes. Thank you to you and your team.— James Miklos (@Coyote501) June 19, 2020
Beautiful sums it up nicely.
prevnext Star Wars
Squadrons looks so damn beautiful
Star Wars Squadrons looks so damn beautiful— Luis Alamilla (@Luis_GVN) June 19, 2020
This person seems ready.
prevnext Who wants to make
a Squadron with me in Star Wars Squadrons? We will avenge our emperor
and crush the rebel scum.
Who wants to make a Squadron with me in Star Wars Squadrons? We will avenge our emperor and crush the rebel scum.— Tie Pilot for the 7th Fleet. (@TiePilotISD) June 19, 2020
The hype is real.
prevnext Star Wars
Squadrons absolutely day one.
Star Wars Squadrons absolutely day one.— Daniel M. (@CCKallen) June 19, 2020
You have our attention, EA.
prev i'm
just
so stoked for the new star wars squadrons game
please
don't break my poor nerd heart
it's all i have
i'm
just
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.