The Star Wars: Squadrons Gameplay Trailer Has Fans Ready for Space Combat

By Marc Deschamps

Today's EA Play Live presentation gave viewers their first look at gameplay from Star Wars: Squadrons. Star Wars fans have been excited for the game since it was revealed earlier in the week, but the gameplay trailer seems to have only amplified that anticipation. It's been quite some time since a Star Wars game focused solely on space combat, and fans seem quite ready to engage in some dogfighting action. There's still some time to go until the game's October 2nd release date, but it seems like gamers will be on the edge of their seats in the meantime!

What did you think of the Star Wars: Squadrons gameplay trailer? Are you excited for the upcoming space combat game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the Star Wars: Squadrons gameplay trailer!

EA definitely won some people over today.

The gameplay trailer really looked impressive.

It seems like Squadrons has a lot to be excited about!

This is the kind of game Star Wars fans have dreamed of.

Beautiful sums it up nicely.

This person seems ready.

The hype is real.

You have our attention, EA.

