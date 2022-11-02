EA Says Marvel Deal Was a Result of Success With Star Wars Games

EA has claimed that the success it had with its Star Wars games has resulted in the recent deal with Marvel Games. IPs are all the craze these days. Very few major developers and publishers actively invest in huge new AAA IPs, everything is an adaptation, remake, reboot, or sequel to something else. Although not ideal, people don't seem to mind because they're selling incredibly well and the reviews tend to be positive for a lot of these major games. That's also not to say that there are no new IPs, but they're few and far between in comparison to the huge franchises out there.

Earlier this week, it was announced that EA and Marvel signed a three-game deal starting with the upcoming Iron Man game. During an earnings call (via IGN), the company talked about how the deal came about and what it may look like. EA noted that it was a result of its success with Star Wars, an IP that EA had a 10 year exclusivity contract to make console games for. It was noted that 40% of people who played a Star Wars game went on to play other EA titles, though it's unclear how that was measured. EA is hoping to repeat that success with its Marvel games by having players jump from one of these superhero games to another EA franchise like Battlefield or FIFA. As of right now, it remains to be seen what that looks like. There is money to be made on these superhero games, though.

Insomniac's Spider-Man games are massive hits and it's likely that anyone who can craft a revered superhero game will be handsomely rewarded. Even Star Wars: Battlefront 2 had a rough launch, but EA pulled it together later and gave the game sturdy legs for years. EA is likely hoping it can stick the landing on its Marvel games out the gate rather than salving it together later, but the proof is in the pudding than this can be incredibly successful.

