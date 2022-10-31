Marvel Developing 3 Video Games With EA

Marvel Games is going to be creating three different video games with Electronic Arts, the longtime publisher behind franchises like Madden, FIFA, Mass Effect, Need For Speed, and numerous others. EA and Marvel Games announced earlier this year that they would begin working with one another in the form of a new Iron Man game, which is currently in the early phases of development at Motive Studio. And while this Iron Man project seems to be quite far away from launch, that seemingly hasn't prevented Marvel and EA from striking a deal to create two additional titles as well.

According via a press release, EA revealed that it is in the process of working on three games in total with Marvel that will come to consoles and PC. The first of these three projects is the aforementioned Iron Man game, which we have only heard broad details about. This title is said to center around a new version of Tony Stark, which means that it will be similar to other wholly original versions of Spider-Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the Avengers that we've seen in various video games over the past few years.

Although we don't yet know in an official capacity what the other two Marvel projects at EA might involve, one prominent report has at least given us a good idea. Earlier this summer, it was claimed that a Black Panther game also happens to be in development at EA. This game is said to be in development at a new studio in Seattle that features veteran members of the team that helped create Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. It's also worth stressing that this project is different from the untitled Captain America and Black Panther game that is in the works at Skydance New Media.

In a general sense, it's not too shocking to hear that Marvel and EA will be looking to collab in such a prominent manner. Even though EA has often had a shaky reputation with fans, the publisher has been in charge of creating a number of projects in the past that are tied to major properties. While time will only tell how these three Marvel games end up being received, it definitely seems like EA is at least placing a renewed focus on single-player titles moving forward.

