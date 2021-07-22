EA Play Live: How to Watch and What to Expect

✖

EA Play Live is set to kick-off on Thursday July 22nd at 10 a.m. PT, and it promises to be an exciting event for fans of the publisher! E3 just took place last month, but Electronic Arts is doing its own thing again this year, and the showcase should have a lot for fans to see. Those interested in watching the festivities live can check things out on the publisher's YouTube page (which can be found right here), or on its Twitch channel (right here). Of course, those that won't have the opportunity to watch live can always check out ComicBook.com's coverage of the event, as well!

EA has already given fans some idea of what to expect from the show, but there's also a lot we still don't know about. The event will be hosted by Austin Creed, better known as the WWE star Xavier Woods. Naturally, Madden NFL 22 will appear during the show. Apex Legends fans will also want to tune in, as the show will feature the launch trailer for the game's new season, Emergence. EA revealed a teaser for Battlefield 2042 earlier this week, which will be "unredacted" during EA Play Live. It looks like a map from Bad Company 2 will be revealed, but we'll know for sure during the show!

As far as what not to expect, EA has already told fans that it will not have any Star Wars games to showcase, so fans hoping for a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fall Order will have to keep waiting. While EA no longer has the exclusive rights to the franchise, the publisher still has plenty of Star Wars plans for the future. EA has also confirmed that Dragon Age 4 and Mass Effect will not be at the show.

Last but not least, it seems that at least one big game should be announced! Prior to the show, an Amazon UK listing for "Project C" was discovered. The placeholder page only states that it's a video game published by EA, and it will release on PlayStation 5. There have been rumors circulating about a possible Dead Space revival, but it remains to be seen whether or not EA will finally revisit the series.

What are you hoping to see during EA Play Live? Is there a game you hope to see at the show? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!