Battlefield 2042 Teases Return of Bad Company 2 Map

When Battlefield 2042 releases later this year, the game might be bringing back a beloved map from Battlefield: Bad Company 2. In a post on Reddit, user VickeP_ shared a photoshopped image of frames from a video teaser released by EA. The poster pointed out that the video seems to show a town by a forest with powerlines in the background, and one reply pointed out that it looks quite similar to the Valparaiso map from Bad Company 2. EA has made no official announcement about this map, so fans might want to take this with a grain of salt before an official reveal, but it certainly seems to match up!

The original Reddit post was shared by the Battlefield Bulletin Twitter account in the Tweet embedded below.

It looks like Valparaiso might be returning to #Battlefield 2042 as one of the fan-favorite maps from Bad Company 2. Hopefully! 🙃 Nice catch by using photoshop with the in-game teaser, u/VickeP. Credit to @Croissantindm and u/woessss too. Via Reddit https://t.co/mExXxJBxft. pic.twitter.com/hGc0ns9ADW — Battlefield Bulletin (@BFBulletin) July 20, 2021

Valparaiso's return should be quite welcome! A lot of fans on social media seem to be very happy with the prospect of its return, despite the fact that this hasn't been confirmed yet. The map was a fan favorite in Bad Company 2, and it will be interesting to see how it looks in the new game, if this is authentic.

Fortunately, fans won't have to wait much longer to find out more! EA Play Live is set to kick-off July 22nd starting at 10 a.m. PT. EA has already confirmed that the game will appear, and the video tease that provided these images will be "unredacted" at the show. It's unclear how big of a presence Battlefield 2042 will have at EA Play Live, but with the game launching in just a few short months, this could give the publisher a perfect chance to shine a big spotlight on the title.

Battlefield 2042 will release October 22nd on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Battlefield 2042? Would you like to see Valparaiso return? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!