New EA Game Leaks on Amazon Ahead of EA Play

✖

EA Play Live will air tomorrow, and fans looking forward to the showcase will be happy to know that at least one major game should be revealed during the show. Amazon UK has listed a placeholder for a mystery game for the PlayStation 5 known only as "Project C." The listing was shared on Twitter by DualShockers writer Tom Henderson, but no additional information is available at this time. A release date of January 31st, 2021 is listed for the game, but that date is often used as a placeholder for games, so fans of the publisher shouldn't put stock into it.

The Tweet from Henderson can be found embedded below, and the listing itself can be found right here.

A new game by EA called "Project C" has been listed on Amazon UK 🧐 The release date is a placeholder.https://t.co/f9y28HsA3t pic.twitter.com/ivL30DwGcC — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 21, 2021

It's not unusual for retailers like Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy to put up these kinds of placeholder listings before big industry events like E3 or EA Play Live. Chances are very good that the listing will be updated shortly after or during the event after an official reveal is made, and when more gamers are likely to want to jump on pre-orders.

Unfortunately, we don't have much else to go off of at this time! EA has already stated that we won't see Dragon Age 4 or a new Star Wars game during the event. The publisher has also revealed a number of games that we can expect to see, including Battlefield 2042 and Apex Legends. There have been rumors about a revival of the Dead Space survival horror series, and it's possible that this listing might be for that particular game. Unfortunately, it's all just speculation until we get some concrete news!

Fortunately, fans won't have to wait much longer to see what will be revealed during the show! EA Play Live is set to air July 22nd at 10 a.m. PT.

What games are you hoping to see during the EA Play Live presentation? Are you planning on watching the show? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!