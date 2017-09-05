EA Play Will Focus On Eight Games, And “More Surprises”

EA Play is just a couple of days away, with the company's big presentation set to debut this Saturday afternoon – and yes, it will be online through EA.com and on Twitch. But now we have a better idea of what the company will be showing. And there will be a few surprises, apparently.

The company noted six of the eight games that will be shown, which are broken down below:

Star Wars Battlefront II– Featuring all Star Warseras, a single player campaign and epic scale multiplayer battles, Star Wars Battlefront II presents the most robust Star Wars game to date. The game is developed in partnership with three powerhouse studios: DICE, Motive Studios and Criterion Games, each with a rich background of creating award-winning games. Live @ EA Play will also showcase the first live multiplayer match for Star Wars Battlefront called "Assault on Theed". The match will utilize a prequel-era map and feature 40 of the biggest YouTube influencers in the world, including StoneMountain64.

EA Sports FIFA 18– Powered by Frostbite, EA SPORTS FIFA 18blurs the line between the virtual and real worlds, bringing to life the heroes, teams, and atmospheres of the world's game.

Madden NFL 18– With Frostbite, the spectacle of NFL gameday comes alive delivering photorealistic players, crowds and stadiums, and introduces an all-new mode to the Madden NFLfranchise.

NBA Live 18– Delivering gameplay innovations and a brand-new way to play with 'The One', NBA Livereturns with an experience completely centered around a player's individual journey.

Need for Speed Payback– This explosive adventure is filled with intense heist missions, high stakes car battles, epic cop pursuits and jaw dropping set pieces. It's blockbuster gameplay never before seen from the series, fueled by a gripping story of betrayal and revenge. With Need for Speed Payback, it's about building the perfect ride, getting behind the wheel and playing out an action driving fantasy.

Battlefield 1– It's a Summer of Battlefieldincluding the entry of the Russian Army and the biggest front of WW1 in Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar. Partake in the skirmishes of the Albion assault in a freezing archipelago and fight in the snow-covered ravines of the treacherous Lupkow Pass.

That leaves two games to be revealed, indicating that we've got some surprises coming our way. But there could be stuff besides that as well, so we could be in for even more than that.

We'll let you know what's revealed during the event this Saturday!