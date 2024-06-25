EA Sports College Football 25 Reveals Toughest Places to Play

Since revealing the trio of cover athletes for EA Sports College Football 25, developer Electronic Arts has slowly been drip-feeding new information about the upcoming game. Considering this is the first time college football fans have gotten an official version of their favorite game, the hype around College Football 25 is at its peak. Fortunately, fans only have to wait a few more weeks for EA Sports College Football 25 to launch. Today, Electronic Arts has taken another step in its pre-release cycle and revealed the 25 toughest places to play in College Football 25. This feature tracks which teams have the best home-field advantage in college football, giving the digital versions of those stadiums a leg up on the competition.

On top of the advantages players will enjoy on the digital gridiron if their team makes the top 25, this list also brings major bragging rights for the schools that make the cut. EA used a combination of factors including "home winning percentage, home game attendance, active home winning streaks, team prestige, and more" to decide which teams topped the list. Here is the full list of the 25 toughest places to play in EA Sports College Football 25:

Kyle Field – Texas A&M Bryant-Denny Stadium – Alabama Tiger Stadium – LSU Ohio Stadium – Ohio State Sanford Stadium – Georgia Beaver Stadium – Penn State Camp Randall Stadium – Wisconsin Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium – Oklahoma Doak S. Campbell Stadium – Florida State Ben Hill Griffen Stadium – Florida Autzen Stadium – Oregon Memorial Stadium – Clemson Neyland Stadium – Tennessee Jordan-Hare Stadium – Auburn Williams-Brice Stadium – South Carolina Michigan Stadium – Michigan Lane Stadium – Virginia Tech Rice-Eccles Stadium – Utah Darrell K. Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium – Texas Kinnick Stadium – Iowa Notre Dame Stadium – Notre Dame Spartan Stadium – Michigan State Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium – Arkansas Albertsons Stadium – Boise State Davis Wade Stadium – Mississippi State

For the most part, this list lines up with expectations. If you look back at the top 25 toughest places to play in NCAA Football 14 (the last game in franchise), you'll note that a few teams have fallen out of the rankings, but most of those make sense. At this point, not many outside of Cornhusker territory are going to be upset that Nebraska's Memorial Stadium has dropped out of the rankings.

If anyone can be upset about falling out of the top 25 after the last decade, it's probably the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Washington Huskies. Using the Cowboys as an example, Mike Gundy's squad has only lost 13 games since EA stopped making college football games. Meanwhile, the Arkansas Razorbacks have lost 28. That said, once you get to the bottom of the top 25, you're mostly just splitting hairs.

EA Sports College Football 25 launches on July 19th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Remember, if you buy one of the deluxe editions you'll get three days early access.