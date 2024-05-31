EA Sports College Football 25: All Abilities Explained

EA Sports College Football 25 is finally making its big comeback after over a decade of waiting. While developer Electronic Arts hasn't been actively working on the game all that time, the team has had a long time for new ideas to percolate that will help bring the old franchise into the modern era. One of the most notable new additions is the new Abilities system. EA Sports College Football 25 includes 80 new abilities, split between mental and physical. Players can have up to eight of them equipped at one time and they can be upgraded up to four times, giving the College Football 25 landscape plenty of variety. Below, we've collected every Ability that's been announced thus far and will update this list as more are revealed.

All Abilities in EA Sports College Football 25

For many of these, we don't know what they do, but we will update this list as EA adds more information. It's also important to note that we're listing the baseline version of the Ability. Remember, it can be upgraded to four levels, making it even stronger the further up the ladder you move. However, it's worth noting that even when you get an Ability up to Platinum, there's still only a chance of the action happening. Here are all of the known Abilities:

360

50/50 – Improved jump ball ability

Improved jump ball ability Adrenaline

Aftershock

Backspin

Balanced – Improved ability to break hit stick and strip attempts

Improved ability to break hit stick and strip attempts Ballhawk – Improved break on throw ability

Improved break on throw ability Best Friend – QB composure gain on first down catch

QB composure gain on first down catch Blanket Coverage

Blow Up

Bouncer

Captain

Checkdown

Chip Shot

Clear Headed – Protection from composure loss

Protection from composure loss Clutch Kicker – Easier accuracy timing on late field goals

Easier accuracy timing on late field goals Coffin Corner

Cutter

Deep Range

Disrupter Pass

Dot – Improved accuracy boost when standing in the pocket and throwing to open receivers

Improved accuracy boost when standing in the pocket and throwing to open receivers Double Dip – Improved double move routes

Improved double move routes Downhill – Slightly more broken tackles after reaching max speed (Lowers threshold to 80% of max speed at Platinum)

Slightly more broken tackles after reaching max speed (Lowers threshold to 80% of max speed at Platinum) Dropback Disruptor

Dropback Shield

(Photo: EA Sports)

Extender

Fan Favorite – Increased composure gains at home

Increased composure gains at home Field General – Can identify blitzers post snap (Increases to blitzers, coverage shell, and disguised coverages pre snap at Platinum)

Can identify blitzers post snap (Increases to blitzers, coverage shell, and disguised coverages pre snap at Platinum) Flipped

Focused Kicker

Gift Wrap

Grip Breaker

Ground and Pound

Hammer

Headfirst

Headstrong – Resistance to Stadium Pulse effects as a road quarterback

Resistance to Stadium Pulse effects as a road quarterback Housecall

Immovable

Inside Disruptor

Inside Shield

Intimidator

Jackpot

Jammer

KO

Layout – Improved dive catches

Improved dive catches Legion

Magician

Mega Leg

Mobile Deadeye

Mobile Resistance

(Photo: EA Sports)

Off Platform

On Time

Option Disruptor

Option King – Slight accuracy on quick pitches (Increase to ultimate speed/accuracy and Wear and Tear protection at Platinum level)

Slight accuracy on quick pitches (Increase to ultimate speed/accuracy and Wear and Tear protection at Platinum level) Option Shield

Outside Disruptor

Outside Shield

Pass Pro

Pull Down

Quick Drop

Quick Jump

Quick Step

Rally DL

Rally OL

Recoup – Improved fatigue recovery

Improved fatigue recovery Redirect

Resistance

Rhythm

Road Dog

Robber

Safety Valve – Improved ability to win vs. man coverage and secure catches when aligned in the backfield

Improved ability to win vs. man coverage and secure catches when aligned in the backfield Side Step – Improved fakeouts on Juke moves

Improved fakeouts on Juke moves Sleight of Hand – Increased ability to hold defenders using play action on 1st down or less than three yards to gain

– Increased ability to hold defenders using play action on 1st down or less than three yards to gain Step Up – Improved accuracy when stepping up into the pocket and not under pressure

– Improved accuracy when stepping up into the pocket and not under pressure Sure Hands – Improved standard catches

Improved standard catches Takeoff - Improved release off the line when not being pressed

- Improved release off the line when not being pressed Workhorse – Slight protection from Wear and Tear effects when colliding with other players (Goes up to Ultimate protection with Platinum level)

EA Sports College Football 25 launches on July 19th for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.