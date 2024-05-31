EA Sports College Football 25: All Abilities Explained
Here is every known Ability in EA Sports College Football 25.
EA Sports College Football 25 is finally making its big comeback after over a decade of waiting. While developer Electronic Arts hasn't been actively working on the game all that time, the team has had a long time for new ideas to percolate that will help bring the old franchise into the modern era. One of the most notable new additions is the new Abilities system. EA Sports College Football 25 includes 80 new abilities, split between mental and physical. Players can have up to eight of them equipped at one time and they can be upgraded up to four times, giving the College Football 25 landscape plenty of variety. Below, we've collected every Ability that's been announced thus far and will update this list as more are revealed.
All Abilities in EA Sports College Football 25
For many of these, we don't know what they do, but we will update this list as EA adds more information. It's also important to note that we're listing the baseline version of the Ability. Remember, it can be upgraded to four levels, making it even stronger the further up the ladder you move. However, it's worth noting that even when you get an Ability up to Platinum, there's still only a chance of the action happening. Here are all of the known Abilities:
- 360
- 50/50 – Improved jump ball ability
- Adrenaline
- Aftershock
- Backspin
- Balanced – Improved ability to break hit stick and strip attempts
- Ballhawk – Improved break on throw ability
- Best Friend – QB composure gain on first down catch
- Blanket Coverage
- Blow Up
- Bouncer
- Captain
- Checkdown
- Chip Shot
- Clear Headed – Protection from composure loss
- Clutch Kicker – Easier accuracy timing on late field goals
- Coffin Corner
- Cutter
- Deep Range
- Disrupter Pass
- Dot – Improved accuracy boost when standing in the pocket and throwing to open receivers
- Double Dip – Improved double move routes
- Downhill – Slightly more broken tackles after reaching max speed (Lowers threshold to 80% of max speed at Platinum)
- Dropback Disruptor
- Dropback Shield
- Extender
- Fan Favorite – Increased composure gains at home
- Field General – Can identify blitzers post snap (Increases to blitzers, coverage shell, and disguised coverages pre snap at Platinum)
- Flipped
- Focused Kicker
- Gift Wrap
- Grip Breaker
- Ground and Pound
- Hammer
- Headfirst
- Headstrong – Resistance to Stadium Pulse effects as a road quarterback
- Housecall
- Immovable
- Inside Disruptor
- Inside Shield
- Intimidator
- Jackpot
- Jammer
- KO
- Layout – Improved dive catches
- Legion
- Magician
- Mega Leg
- Mobile Deadeye
- Mobile Resistance
- Off Platform
- On Time
- Option Disruptor
- Option King – Slight accuracy on quick pitches (Increase to ultimate speed/accuracy and Wear and Tear protection at Platinum level)
- Option Shield
- Outside Disruptor
- Outside Shield
- Pass Pro
- Pull Down
- Quick Drop
- Quick Jump
- Quick Step
- Rally DL
- Rally OL
- Recoup – Improved fatigue recovery
- Redirect
- Resistance
- Rhythm
- Road Dog
- Robber
- Safety Valve – Improved ability to win vs. man coverage and secure catches when aligned in the backfield
- Side Step – Improved fakeouts on Juke moves
- Sleight of Hand – Increased ability to hold defenders using play action on 1st down or less than three yards to gain
- Step Up – Improved accuracy when stepping up into the pocket and not under pressure
- Sure Hands – Improved standard catches
- Takeoff - Improved release off the line when not being pressed
- Workhorse – Slight protection from Wear and Tear effects when colliding with other players (Goes up to Ultimate protection with Platinum level)
EA Sports College Football 25 launches on July 19th for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
