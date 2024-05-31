EA Sports College Football 25 Gives Fans a Massive Gameplay Deep Dive

After over a decade of waiting, college football fans will finally get a new game from EA Sports this July. EA Sports College Football 25 revealed its cover athletes a few weeks ago and gave fans a small sample of what to expect when the game launches later this year. However, the College Football 25 has dropped a massive new update today, giving players an in-depth look at gameplay. With this being the first game in such a long time, there is a truckload of changes coming to College Football 25, so strap in.

College Football 25 Gameplay Updates

One of the things EA continues to tout about College Football 25 is that gameplay will feel much faster. After all, the gap between the elite players in the sport and an everyday starter is much wider than it is in the NFL. Five-star athletes playing at Alabama and USC are going to blaze past two-star recruits from Kennesaw State. It's the reality of the sport and EA is trying to replicate that by making the game feel "wide open." We'll have to wait until we get hands-on to know for sure, but the early previews have been saying similar things to the press releases.

Taking it one step further, the team is introducing the Wear and Tear system. Essentially, this is a new damage system that replicates the grind of a football game. It's more than the traditional stamina system because each limb and body part has its own rating. So, if your quarterback throws the ball 40 times in a game, their accuracy and throw power might go down in the following game. Careful management of your squad should ensure that your best players are healthy when it really counts.

While College Football 25 doesn't include the X-Factors players see in modern Madden games, the team is implementing 80 new abilities. These have a further four tiers a player can progress through, letting the team better differentiate one player from another. If you've played an NBA 2K game, this system seems similar to the Badge system in that game. The system extends to coaches in Dynasty mode, though the team isn't sharing details on that marquee mode yet.

The College Football 25 team has also implemented updates for passing and running the option to give players more control and has overhauled playing switching on defense. The latter has been a massive issue in Madden over the last several years, so hopefully this switch finally fixes things. There really is a ton to look through, so make sure to check out the official blog if you're interested in hopping into the nitty-gritty.

EA Sports College Football 25 will get further mode updates later this summer. Remember, the game finally returns on July 19th for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, though players who get one of the deluxe editions can jump in a few days early.