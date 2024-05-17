Which Teams Are In EA Sports College Football 25

After over a decade of waiting, EA Sports College Football 25 has finally received its grand reveal trailer. While this new trailer didn't show off any gameplay, it gave players a fantastic look at many of the top colleges coming to EA Sports College Football 25. However, there are hundreds of universities in the United States and the trailer only featured around twenty of them, so you might be wondering which schools are included in EA Sports College Football 25. Below, we'll break it down, giving you an exact idea of whether your school will be included.

Which Schools Are In EA Sports College Football 25?

(Photo: EA Sports)

For its first season back, EA Sports College Football 25 is keeping it simple. This year, the game will include all 134 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). That's a huge chunk of the country and represents the bulk of teams the general public cares about. While not a comprehensive list of teams, here are the conferences that are fully represented in EA Sports College Football 25:

American Athletic Conference (The America)

Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)

Big 12 Conference

Big 10 Conference

D1 FBS Independents (Notre Dame, UConn, and UMass)

Mid-American Conference (MAC)

Mountain West Conference

Pac-12 Conference

Southeastern Conference (SEC)

Sun Belt Conference

If your favorite team's conference is listed above, they'll be in College Football 25. However, do note that it's only the players this year. Coach likenesses will not be included during year one, though they could be added in future editions. As for everyone else? That's where the bad news comes in.

What About FCS Teams?

Unfortunately, developer Electronic Arts has decided to skip out on adding Football Championship Subdivision teams to the mix. That means national powerhouse teams like North Dakota State, James Madison, and South Dakota State won't be included in College Football 25. That's a shame for teams of those schools, especially considering the dominance of those programs, but EA did leave the door open for them to be added in future games.

Thankfully, the big reveal press release did say that College Football 25 is bringing back the Team Builder feature, so fans of smaller FCS schools will probably be able to recreate their favorite team. We just won't be seeing someone like Mark Gronowski or Terrell Allen showing up in College Football 25's Ultimate Team mode.

EA Sports College Football 25 is set to launch on July 19th for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. If you purchase the deluxe or MVP editions, you'll get three days of early access.