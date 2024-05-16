EA Sports College Football 25 Preorder Bonus, Early Access, and Special Editions Revealed

Today, developer Electronic Arts has officially unveiled the covers for the much-anticipated EA Sports College Football 25. Fans have been waiting for over a decade to play this game, so the hype is understandably at a fever pitch. While the team is holding the full reveal trailer back for May 17th, EA did reveal several important pre-release details for EA Sports College Football 25. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about preorder bonuses, the different editions, and how to get early access to College Football 25 before it launches on July 19th.

EA Sports College Football 25 Preorder Bonuses and Special Editions

(Photo: EA Sports)

The standard edition of EA Sports College Football 25 will cost $69.99 and includes the base version of the game. If you preorder before July 18th, you'll also grab a few extra goodies for College Football 25's Ultimate Team mode. That includes an Alma Mater Choice Pack, a Cover Athlete Choice Pack, and the Bring Glory Home uniform. The Alma Mater pack is a choice between 134 different player cards, so it should be a good way to start a theme team, while the Cover Athlete pack will presumably be a choice between Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, and Colorado weapon Travis Hunter.

The deluxe edition comes from with everything listed above and several additional rewards for $99.99. The most notable bonus is the three days of early access, starting on July 16th. Outside of that, players will get 4,600 College Football Points to use on in-game packs. If you preorder the deluxe edition before June 27th, you will also get the Heisman Hopeful Choice Pack. EA hasn't given any hints as to which player cards you'll be choosing from in that pack, so hopefully, they release those details soon.

Finally, EA has announced an MVP bundle which includes the deluxe editions of EA Sports College Football 25 and Madden NFL 25 for $149.99. Obviously, that includes everything listed above, but you'll also get Madden's extra content, which includes three days of early access, 4,600 Madden Points, a Cover Athlete Elite Player Item, an Elite Player Item, and more.

Remember, this is only the start of EA Sports College Football 25's pre-release schedule. On May 17th, the team is posting a full reveal for the game, presumably showing off gameplay and all the modes. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for further info, and get those preorders in if you want the extra goodies that come along with it.

EA Sports College Football 25 launches on July 19th for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.