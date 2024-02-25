EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution

EA Sports FC 24 kicked off its Fantasy FC promo in Ultimate Team last week, bringing fantasy soccer into the game. Player cards from this promo can be upgraded based on the real-life performance of that player's team. However, that's not the only way to get upgrades this week, as the developer at Electronic Arts has also added a brand-new Evolution into EA Sports FC 24. The Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution lets you give your favorite left-winger a nice boost and a passing PlayStyle+. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Fortunately, this Evolution is completely free. That's good news because, as you'll see below, the best options for it are going to cost you a few Coins if you don't already have them. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 86

Max Pace: 89

Max Shooting: 83

Max Defending: 49

Position: LW

Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +4 Overall, +2 Pace, +2 Shooting, +4 Passing, +2 Dribbling, +4 Finishing, +8 Long Passing, +4 Stamina, and the Incisive Pass PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution

As mentioned, most of the best options are special cards. That means you'll need to spend a few Coins if you want to get the most out of it. That said, it's also worth looking through your past Evolutions to see if any fit. There are some excellent Evolution chains you can do with this one, but they require expired Evos. If you weren't forward-thinking enough, you won't be able to use them. Here's the list of the best options:

Cody Gakpo (FC Versus Ice) – Liverpool

Rodrygo – Barcelona

Athenea del Castillo (Triple Threat) – Barcelona

Gakpo is the best option, but also the most expensive one. Not only does he get a great stat split from this Evolution, but his five-star weak foot makes him dangerous when you get him in front of goal. However, he will run you about 40,000 Coins on the open market.

Rodrygo is much cheaper as a normal Gold card (though his Team of the Week also fits if you have space Coins). He's not quite as good as Gakpo but has great links and solid pace. Finally, Athenea is a decent option who only costs about 17,000 Coins on the market. That said, she was also one of the players in the Future Stars Attacker Evolution. If you've already done that, you have a better version of Athenea in your club, making this moot.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Fantasy FC Assisting Winger expires on March 9th.