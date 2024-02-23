EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Pick It Up Evolution Upgrade

Here are the best players for the Pick It Up Evolution in EA Sports FC 24.

Today, developer Electronic Arts kicked off its Fantasy FC promo in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. This promo turns the game into fantasy soccer for a few weeks, meaning cards included in the promo can be upgraded based on their real-world team's performance. However, Fantasy FC cards aren't the only ones with a chance for an upgrade. The team also dropped a new Evolution into EA Sports FC 24. The Pick It Up Evolution lets players take one of their less powerful cards and give them a hefty boost. It's not the most powerful Evolution we've seen, but it's worth completing. Below, you'll find a rundown of the Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Pick It Up Evolution?

The best news about this Evolution is that it's completely free. Even if you can't find an option that fits your team, it's worth completing to get high-rated fodder. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Pace: 79

Max Shooting: 84

Max Passing: 88

Max Defending: 84

Max Physical: 76

Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +4 Overall, +11 Pace, +1 Shooting, +2 Passing, +2 Defending, +1 Physical.

The Best Players for the Pick It Up Evolution

Again, this isn't the best Evolution we've seen. If you're looking for a player that'll fit your team, you'll need to use a special card. That said, we wouldn't suggest running out and spending Coins on any players. It might be better to use it for the fodder. Here's the list of the best options:

Dani Olmo (Versus Fire) – RB Leipzig

Patri Guijarro – Barcelona

Pedri – Barcelona

Martin Odegaard – Arsenal

Riyad Mahrez – Al Ahli

Dani Olmo is the one special card that's affordable and fits the bill. Florian Wirtz and James Maddison's Player of the Month cards would also work, but those are both expired SBCs at this point. Olmo is available on the market and has good pace, passing, and dribbling, making him a solid attacking midfielder.

Guijarro is the best option of the normal Gold cards. She has a Road to the Knockout card that isn't much better than this Evolution and is selling on the transfer market for over 500,000 Coins, so she could probably make many teams. Pedri is another intriguing option. While his boost isn't as good, he's only 90 OVR, so you might be able to upgrade him further in the future.

Odegaard is solid if you're running a Premier League team. His stats don't jump out, but he does have five-star skill moves, so he'll be fun on the ball. Speaking of fun, Mahrez is a fringe option because of his bad links, but his mix of pace, dribbling, and five-star skills will make him a blast to play if you need a super sub.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Pick It Up Evolution expires on March 8th.