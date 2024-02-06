EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution

Last week, EA Sports FC 24 introduced its Road to the Final promotion in Ultimate Team. This promo gives players from every team still in the running for the various European tournaments a new card with a solid boost. These cards can later be upgraded based on the real-world performance of each team, making them desirable cards on the transfer market. However, developer Electronic Arts wants to give some love to the cards from the previous Road to the Knockout promo. To that end, the developers have introduced a new Evolution in EA Sports FC 24 giving players the option to give an RTTK card a small boost. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the new EA Sports FC 24 Evolution and a list of the best players available.

What is the EAFC 24 RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution?

The best news about this new Evolution is that it's completely free. Even if you're only using it to grab some free, high-rated fodder, it's worth completing. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 88

Max Pace: 93

Max Passing: 87

Max Physical: 87

Rarity: RTTK

Max PlayStyles: 8

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +1 Overall, +2 Pace, +1 Shooting, +4 Passing, +1 Dribbling, +1 Weak Foot, the Long Ball Pass and Whipped Pass PlayStyles, and the Pinged Pass PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution

This Evolution can only be used on RTTK cards, which means the pool of available players is much smaller than usual. That said, there are quite a few players who can make good use of the upgrade. Plus, if you've been playing EA Sports FC 24 since the RTTK promo, you probably have at least one of them already in your club, making it an easy upgrade for the fodder. Here's the list:

Marcos Acuna – Sevilla

Pierre Kalulu – AC Milan

Matteo Darmian – Inter

Giovanni Reyna – Dortmund

Pedro – Lazio

Acuna and Kalulu are both great options, but they're also very inflated on the transfer market right now. Those prices won't come down, so unless you already have one of them in your club, there's not much of a point in going with them. If you don't have to make the extra purchase, they are, without question, the best options.

On the other hand, Darmian and Reyna were both free earlier in the year. If you completed their objectives, you can get a nice, free upgrade for barely any work. That's hard to beat in EAFC 24. Pedro is also inflated on the market but isn't quite as expensive as Acuna or Kalulu. It's probably not worth spending the money on him either, but he's much better than someone like Leonardo Bonucci.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution expires on February 16.