EA Sports FC 24 Title Update 9 Announced, Patch Notes Revealed

EA Sports FC 24 released its eighth Title Update last week, but the team at Electronic Arts isn't resting on its laurels for long. Today, the team announced that another patch is coming soon to all consoles. Title Update 9 in EA Sports FC 24 has several key fixes, particularly on the gameplay side of things, which players will want to get used to quickly. The most notable change in this update is the tweaks to outside foot shots. Previously, players with the Trivela PlayStyle and PlayStyle+ were using this skill to score wonder goals with ease. As part of Title Update 9, EA Sports FC 24 has reduced the effectiveness, accuracy, and spin of outside foot shots.

It's a huge change that could have a massive impact on your gameplay if you're someone who takes advantage of the skill. Considering it's been so effective, that's going to be a large chunk of the player base. It's not the only change the team is making. EA has addressed a few issues in Player Career and has ironed out a few bugs that have been plaguing Ultimate Team recently. The latter includes an issue with Evolutions that was causing crashes when trying to Evolve a card that was used in a previous Evolution. Of course, there are also several other general bug fixes that should please most fans.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Title Update 9. EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

EA Sports FC 24 Title Update 9 Patch Notes

Title Update #9 will soon be available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of EA SPORTS FC 24 and includes the changes below. Title Update #9 will be released on other platforms in the near future.

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

A stability issue could have occurred when placing a previously Evolved Player Item in an Evolution slot.

Some Player Item rarities could have displayed incorrectly.

The News menu video player did not expand to full screen.

On rare occasions, pyrotechnics could have appeared in the center of the pitch.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

In Player career, duplicate requests could have appeared in the Decisions tab.

Youth Players could have had the Chip Shot PlayStyles without meeting its requirements.

In Player Career, some Training Drills did not use the player's created Pro.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Improved AI teammate positioning and marking decision making in cutback scenarios.

Reduced effectiveness of Outside Foot Shots for players with or without the Trivela PlayStyle and PlayStyle+.

Moderately reduced Outside Foot Shot accuracy.

Reduced the maximum potential amount of top spin the ball can have from an Outside Foot Shot.

Updated player selection logic when using Secondary Contain.

‌

Improved referee foul calling logic inside the box following a clearance attempt.

Sometimes, the attacking player could have unintentionally stumbled over a slide tackling defender's arms when attempting to avoid them.

In some situations, the goalkeeper could have incorrectly picked up the ball after it was passed by a teammate's foot.

General, Audio, and Visual

Updated some ad boards, player models, trophies, crown chants, kits, hair, sleeve sponsors and badges, boots, balls, star heads, stadium themes, VIP Areas, match scenes, and tifos.

In some set piece Skill Games, the defensive wall was not always positioned as intended.

In some set piece Practice Arena situations, the defending side did not always position their wall as intended.

Addressed instances of the UI not displaying correctly during some Skill Games.

Addressed instances of stability issues that could have occurred.

Addressed instances of placeholder text and images.

Thanks to those who've provided and continue to provide feedback. Throughout the course of the EA SPORTS FC 24 season, we'll provide you with more information and updates if and when they become available. Be sure to follow @‌EASFCDIRECT on X and to check out the EA SPORTS FC Tracker for the latest news and updates.