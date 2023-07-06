EA Sports FC 24 Rumored to Include Co-ed FUT Teams

EA Sports FC 24 is the upcoming rebrand of EA's long-running FIFA series. The developer has decided to move on from the FIFA license after being unable to come to an agreement with the soccer giant on a new deal. One of the things EA was saying when they announced that EA Sports FC 24 would be the new game was that the change would give them more room for creativity across its various modes. Recent leaks have revealed that one of those major changes will supposedly be the introduction of women players into Ultimate Team where they'll be playable alongside their male counterparts.

The news was first leaked about a week ago when prominent leaker DonkTrading on Twitter revealed that women would be coming to Ultimate Team. However, at the time it wasn't clear if they would be playing alongside the men or if they would be in separate mode. After all, EA Sports separated them in everything outside of Volta in previous editions, so fans were left wondering. A few days ago, the Twitter account FUT23News claimed that men and women could play in the same team as the men and Donk has come through today and confirmed that is, as far as their leaks say, the case.

You can use both Men & Women in the same team in EAFC (FIFA24) ✅



No separate game mode for them ❌#EAFC #FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/mpFv5YxxeA — Donk 🍊 (@DonkTrading) July 5, 2023

This is a potentially massive change for the FUT community. Not only will be interesting to see how the women are incorporated into the weekly promos but it'll be fun to see how they compare to the men when the action starts. In the past few iterations, smaller players have felt better on the ball in FIFA, so having smaller women alongside the men might lead to those ladies being preferred as attack creators due to their dribbling abilities. That, of course, is speculation until we actually get EA Sports FC 24 in our hands

Fortunately, we won't have to wait too much longer to see what EA Sports FC 24 has cooking. As leaked earlier today, the game will supposedly release on September 29, though players can buy a more expensive edition to get early access on September 22. EA Sports FC will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms at launch and will supposedly include at least one new Icon.