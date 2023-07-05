EA Sports FC 24 Leak Reveals Release Date, Demo Details

Electronic Arts is supposed to be giving its soccer game fans a big EA Sports FC 24 reveal this month, but it looks like some of the information that'll be shown off there has already leaked ahead of time. As of this week, two credible sources have suggested that the game will be getting a demo and, even better, have claimed to know a release date for the game. EA Sports FC 24 will supposedly release on September 29th, though we'll hopefully know the release date and more about the game very soon during July's info dump from EA.

The release date leak for EA Sports FC 24 comes from billbil-kun, the insider best known for their continually correct PlayStation Plus game leaks. According to the leaker, the game will be released on September 29th and will be available in a "Standard" and "Ultimate" edition. Those who get the latter will supposedly be able to play a week early, so the game will technically release on September 22nd for some.

Alongside that release date leak, Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia shared on social media the first details for an Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S version of an EA Sports FC 24 demo. No release date for that demo was announced, but leaked file sizes have suggested that the demo will be around 40GB in size.

- EA SPORTS FC24 CLOSED BETA (Xbox Series X) | 41.57GB

- EA SPORTS FC24 CLOSED BETA (Xbox One) | 39.23GB — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) July 5, 2023

Of course, EA has not revealed details regarding either of these things yet, but demos and release date announcements often go hand in hand, so it wouldn't be surprising to see both announced during this month's event if the game is supposedly going to be releasing in just a few months anyway. It's also worth pointing out that EA does not yet call the game EA Sports FC 24, emphasis there on the "24" at the end, but both leaks from this week are calling the game such. Considering how the FIFA series that'll now be its own thing and other EA sports games go about their names, it makes sense that this one would indeed be called EA Sports FC 24 when it's fully revealed.