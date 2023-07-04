First EA Sports FC Icon Leak Features Fan-Favorite Brazilian

EA Sports FC is the upcoming rebrand from EA's long-running FIFA franchise now that it's decided to not renew the license. Many players are hoping that getting away from FIFA will open up EA's ability to deliver captivating content to fans, particularly in Ultimate Team. It remains to be seen if that'll actually be the case, but today we got our first hint of what's coming to EA Sports FC. Icon players come from soccer's past and are generally some of the best players in FUT, especially in the early stages. The first new Icon has seemingly been leaked and it's none other than Brazilian great Zico.

This leak comes courtesy of FUT Sheriff on Twitter. Sheriff has successfully leaked almost every promo during FIFA 23, so their sources can generally be trusted. That said, you'll want to take any leak with a grain of salt, especially when it comes to new Icons. We've seen players announced unofficially before and not actually be added to the final release, doubly so this early in the new cycle. That said, Zico has been a name that's been rumored for years, and Sheriff is usually pretty solid, making this seem legit.

Zico was one of Brazil's best players during the 70s and 80s, alongside current Icon Socrates. Those sides were unfortunately never able to capture Wold Cup gold, but Zico's play as a classic attacking midfielder earned him fame as one of the best dribblers and goal-creators of his era. He's previously been featured as a Legend in PES, but this would be the first time he's included in EA Sports FC's Ultimate Team. If the leaks turn out to be true, it will make many fans happy as he, along with Franz Beckenbauer, is one of the names that comes up on Icon wishlists every year.

This is just the beginning of EA Sports FC's hype cycle. EA will likely debut the game very soon if it's planning to hit its usual late September release window. We know from MaddenNFL 24's pre-release info that EA Sports FC will include the new Sapien tech, but it will be interesting to see what else the team has cooking as it moves away from the FIFA license.