FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Sees the Return of a Fan-Favorite Ultimate Team Feature

FIFA 23's Shapeshifters promo is coming back to Ultimate Team for the third time in franchise history, bringing all kinds of top stars to new positions. It's always a fun promo because of how ridiculous some of the changes get, but today FIFA seemingly confirmed the return of a fan-favorite feature from the promo's FIFA 22 iteration. Last year saw the introduction of Premium Shapeshifters, cards that give better chemistry to your squad and make team-building much easier. EA Sports added a new loading screen to FIFA 23 today that seems to suggest it'll be coming back.

Essentially the way this will work is that any Premium Shapeshifter will get full chemistry for themselves and add extra chemistry to players in their same league. For example, if you put normal Bruno Fernandes into your squad, you would only get one chemistry point for Premier League players. If you have his Premium Shapeshifter version, he'll not only be on full chem without any additions, but he'll give every other Premier League player two points of chemistry.

⏳ NEW LOADING SCREEN ⏳ pic.twitter.com/ht0M5UC7rO — Fut Scoreboard (@Fut_scoreboard) June 15, 2023

With the changes to chemistry in FIFA 23, this actually might be more important than it was in the past. Because the chemistry applies at the league level and not at the home country level, you'll be able to build more varied lineups with these Premium players. If you've been playing FIFA 23 since its launch, think of them like Hero cards. Those have, in some ways, become more valuable than Icons because it's much easier to match up top players by league than it is by nation. These Premium Shapeshifters will do the same thing, opening up your squad to even more creative lineups, which will be huge as we move through the summer and EA Sports starts to drop some truly incredible player cards.

The rub here is that we don't know if every Shapeshifter will have a Premium version. In the loading screen that you can see either above or on FUT, you'll notice that there are two players. The one on the left is likely Bruno Fernandes, who doesn't have the Premium chemistry. The player on the right is probably Karl Toko Ekambi (though it could be Christopher Wooh). If Fernandes only has the normal version, he won't be nearly as valuable as Ekami. Either way, Shapeshifters is always a blast and FIFA 23's version is shaping up to be just as good.