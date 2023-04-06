FIFA Successor EA Sports FC Revealed With First Details

Electronic Arts has today revealed the first details associated with EA Sports FC, which will be the publisher's new soccer series starting later this year. For those that are potentially unaware, EA's deal with FIFA officially came to an end last year, which meant that FIFA 23 would be the publisher's last release under this name. Luckily, EA is still going to be creating annualized soccer games with EA Sports FC and has now started to describe what this new series will have in store.

Outlined in a new press release today, EA made clear that it will begin to show off more of the branding for EA Sports FC in the coming days. Currently, the longtime FIFA developer has unveiled the new logo for EA Sports FC which takes the form of a triangle. Beyond this, EA has stated that the first major reveal of EA Sports FC will be happen this July. At this point in time, we should get an extensive look at the gameplay that this new franchise will boast.

"Created for fans by fans, EA Sports FC is a new Football Club for the future of football we want to build together," says EA's description of the new series on its official website. "Our new brand identity is inspired by the triangles that have been part of EA Sports football for the past 30 years, from the isometric polygons that make up our game to the chemistry triangles that exist in Ultimate Team to the player indicator across every match."

Join the Club https://t.co/w1dtuLclDp



We can’t wait to show you the future of football this July #EASPORTSFC pic.twitter.com/pS1fw8pFgZ — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 6, 2023

"This is where the story of EA Sports FC begins," said EA SVP Nick Wlodyka in an accompanying statement. "We're building on 30 years of leadership and history creating experiences that bring the global football community together and continuing to take it into a fan-first future. EA Sports FC will be a symbol for the sport, a symbol of innovation and change, and we're energized to show our fans more about the future in July."

When it comes to the FIFA series, more games in the long-running soccer series will continue to come about, but not from EA. FIFA itself has said that it's working with other, unnamed developers to create future FIFA titles, but further info on when these games might come about isn't yet known.

What do you think about EA Sports FC based on what has been shown off today? And will you be picking up this new soccer title for yourself later this year? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.