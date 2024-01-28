EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Wing Wizard Evolution

These are the best players to use the Wing Wizard Evolution on in EA Sports FC 24.

EA Sports FC 24 continues the parade of new content to celebrate the ongoing Team of the Year promotion in Ultimate Team. The developers at Electronic Arts have consistently been dropping new Evolutions into the game and haven't stopped over the weekend. The latest Evolution is called Wing Wizard, and it gives you yet another chance to create your own Team of the Year Honorable Mention. You'll need to find a worthwhile Left Wing who fits the requirements, but EA Sports FC 24 is full of qualified options. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the Evolution and a list of the best players available.

What is the EAFC 24 Wing Wizard Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Sadly, this is a paid Evolution. If you want to take advantage of the Wing Wizard Evo, you'll need to spend either 75,000 Coins or 350 FC Points. You'll have to do the calculus to decide if that price point is worth it for your club. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 85

Max Pace: 87

Max Physical: 85

Position: LW

Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution

Max PlayStyles: 8

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +4 Overall, +4 Shooting, +4 Passing, +4 Dribbling, +3 Pace, +3 Physical, the Trivela PlayStyle, and the Rapid PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the Wing WizardEvolution

Similar to most Evolutions, the best option is to use someone you've previously evolved. If you haven't been keeping up, you won't get the most out of this one, but there are a few options that you won't need to break the bank buying Team of the Week cards for. Here's the list:

Estefania Barini (Squad Foundations) – Atletico Madrid

Diogo Joa – Liverpool

Clint Dempsey – United States

Memphis Depay – Atletico Madrid

Barini is the one player on this list that won't be available if you didn't complete her Squad Foundation SBC before it expired. If you do have her, she's the top option here. Even if you don't, her normal Gold Rare card is a solid option, though you will need to use other Evos to get the most out of her.

Jota and Depay are both relatively cheap Rare Golds who both get nice boosts from this upgrade. Neither of them is anything to write home about but will get the job done if you're starting. The final option is Dempsey's Hero card. He doesn't have the best links in the world but only costs 13,000 Coins on the market. That's pretty cheap to grab a usable 89 OVR CAM.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Wing Wizard Evolution expires on February 24.