EA Sports FC 25: How to Earn Carryover Rewards From EA FC 24

Developer Electronic Arts is set to launch EA Sports FC 25 next month. The next game in the long-running series includes several potentially massive changes, including the addition of duplicate storage in Ultimate Team. As part of the hype train, the team has started the Pre-Season promo in EA Sports FC 24. If you complete specific objectives, you’ll earn free rewards in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team. Several rewards are up for grabs, so you’ll want to start working through them quickly to give yourself a slight leg up on the competition. Below is a full breakdown of everything you need to complete to earn all of the rewards for EA FC 25.

How to Earn EA FC 25 Rewards in FC 24 Ultimate Team

Phil Foden and Trent Alexander Arnold in EA FC 25.

Before diving into all of the objectives, it’s important to note that everything listed below isn’t in the game at the time of writing. If you’re looking for an objective and it’s not in EA Sports FC 24, chances are that it’ll launch in the next few days. With that out of the way, here are all of the objectives and the rewards you earn by completing them:

Complete the Season 9 Ladder – Reward: 84+ X 5 Player Pack

Complete For The Club Objective 1 – Rewards: 80+ X 10 Players Pack and FC 25 New Base Hero Loan 1 of 5 Player Pick (5 matches)

Complete For The Club Objective 2 – Rewards: 82+ X 10 Players Pack and FC 25 New Base Icon Loan 1 of 5 Player Pick (5 matches)

Complete the Pre-season Crafting Objective: Reward: 82+ X 5 Player Pack

Complete the Road to FC 25 Evolution: Reward: 81+ X 7 Players Pack

As you can see, that’s a ton of free rewards to kickstart your EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team season. However, it’s important to note that the rewards won’t be available until October 10th. That means EA FC 25 will be out for a few weeks before these rewards drop. Plus, you’ll need to log into Ultimate Team before November 10th or the rewards you earned will go away. That said, if you’re taking the time to complete FC 24 objectives at this point, chances are you won’t have to worry about that.

EA Sports FC 25 launches on September 27th for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. If you purchase the Ultimate Edition, you’ll get a week of early access starting on September 20th.