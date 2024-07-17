EA Sports FC 25 Adds Duplicate Storage, More Evolutions to Ultimate Team

Today, the developers at Electronic Arts revealed EA Sports FC 25. Of course, the reveal of the next game in the yearly franchise isn’t too exciting. After all, we generally know the cadence of these releases by this point. However, the team also revealed a few key updates to the ever-popular Ultimate Team mode. In addition, ComicBook was recently able to sit down with a few developers behind EA Sports FC 25 to dig a little deeper into several of the changes coming to FUT this season. While the mode isn’t getting a full revamp, there are a few major changes that will have massive repercussions on the game mode in EA Sports FC 25.

One of the first things the team announced in their presentation is that Ultimate Team players will finally be able to make use of an Untradeable Duplicate Storage feature. This has been something EA Sports FC 25 players have wanted for years and the excitement in the room was palpable when the developers announced it at the preview event. Players can now store up to 100 Untradeable Duplicates, making completing SBCs much easier and saving you from discarded high-rated cards for nothing. However, that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

The team is also incorporating Rush into the mode, giving players a fast-paced way to hop into games with their friends. Game Director Richard Walz said, “I’m really proud of actually being able to play Ultimate Team socially” this year. Having that ability to hop in with your friends using your own cards is a great way to show off to those friends and also have a ball playing against others in 4v4 gameplay. Walz also confirmed that Rush mode will have “its own matchmaking system. It takes a combination of you and the people and your squad, and then we’ll use that ranking system to match up.” This system will completely separate from Rivals, which is completely separate from Friendlies. That should better differentiate the modes and keep the bulk of competition in Rivals where it belongs.

Plus, producer Karthik Venkateshan confirmed that every player in Rush can work on their own Evolutions all at once. You’ll still be limited to one Evolution in 11v11 play, but in Rush, everyone can work toward Evolution objectives in a low-stakes environment. Speaking of Evolutions, Walz said the team is taking steps to open up Evolutions to make them useable by more players and is committed to releasing more Evolutions throughout the year.

Finally, the team confirmed it’s making a big change to the Season Pass in Ultimate Team. Now, you can earn XP for the pass in Ultimate Team, Clubs, and Career Mode. With all three modes giving XP, you’ll be able to play whatever mode you want without feeling like you’re falling behind. This could turn into a massive addition for EA Sports FC 25 because, as Walz pointed out, you’ll now be able to earn XP in a single-player mode that’s not Squad Battles. Of course, you’ll likely earn XP slower in Career Mode, but this is still a great change for offline players.

EA Sports FC 25 is scheduled to launch on September 27th on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms. If you purchase the Ultimate Edition, you’ll get seven days of early access and can jump in on September 20th.