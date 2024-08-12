EA Sports FC 25 Reveals 13 New Heroes

EA Sports FC 25 is quickly approaching and developer Electronic Arts has been dropping new information about this year’s iteration of the long-running franchise. That includes several updates about what to expect from Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC 25. Fans have been very excited to learn that EA is adding long-requested features like Duplicate Storage and more Evolutions. However, the good news doesn’t end there, as the team shared the full list of new Heroes coming to EA Sports FC 25. The 13-person roster includes several big names from EA FC’s past, though every player is a legend in their own right.

As mentioned, there are several names on this list of players that long-time EA Sports FC players will recognize from the franchise. Of course, they’re also solid players in their own right, but players like Blaise Matuidi and Marek Hamsik have become fan-favorites in EA FC regardless of how their careers progressed in real life. Here is the full list of new Heroes and the league they’ll be placed in to start the EA Sports FC 25 season:

Blaise Matuidi – La Liga

Celia Šašić – Bundesliga

Eden Hazard – Premier League

Fara Williams – Women’s Super League (Premier League)

Guti -La Liga

Jaap Stam – Premier League

Jamie Carragher – Premier League

Laura Georges – Ligue 1

Maicon – Serie A

Marek Hamšík – Serie A

Mohammed Noor – Saudi Pro League

Tim Howard – Premier League

Zé Roberto – Bundesliga

There are a few interesting things to note about this lineup. One that stands out is that only one minor league (SPL) is getting a new Hero to start the game. Now, when Heroes get new cards, the team often moves their league around, but last year’s game launched with heroes from the Dutch Eredivisie, Liga Portugal, and the USA’s MLS. Granted, EA could make some changes from these placeholder cards, but it’s still worth noting that the lower leagues aren’t getting as much love to kick off EA FC 25.

On top of that, the promotion material shows that all 13 new Heroes will start the season at 86 OVR. Again, that could change over the coming weeks, but it looks like that’ll be the starting point. The art does show what the Heroes will look like when they get their first upgrade later in the year. Most players will be bumped up a few points, but Hazard and Maicon will go to 90 OVR, while Sasic will be boosted to 91 OVR. Plan accordingly.

EA Sports FC 25 launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on September 27th. Remember, if you purchase the Ultimate Edition, you can jump in on September 20th.