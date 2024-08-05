EA Sports FC 25 Introduces Major Changes to Evolutions in Ultimate Team

Over the last few weeks, the developers at Electronic Arts have slowly started to pull back the curtain on all the changes coming to EA Sports FC 25. Thus far, players have been treated to deep dives into gameplay, Rush, and Clubs, but today’s drop finally gave us a look at what’s coming to the franchise’s most popular mode: Ultimate Team. While the deep dive largely focused on changes players can expect with Rush gameplay and the addition of Player Roles, the most important bit of information is the changes coming to Evolutions in EA Sports FC 25.

Evolutions were some of the most successful additions to EA FC 24 but they often felt too restrictive. Thankfully, the developer has given the featured a few key updates in EA FC 25 to make them much more valuable. Now, players will notice much more flexibility in which cards they can evolve. For example, in FC 24, if a card crossed a certain maximum attribute, they couldn’t use the Evolution. In FC 25, you can use that card in the Evo, but won’t get the full boost. It’s a clever way around the previous requirements, that should let players use the card they want more often.

On top of that, EA Sports FC 24 is introducing a host of new customization changes for Evolutions. Instead of every Evo looking the same, you’ll have the option to tweak various aspects of your card, giving it an extra visual flair that’s unique to your version of the card. It’s worth noting that these can be used on any card, which means you don’t necessarily have to evolve a card before giving it a visual overhaul.

Of course, there are a ton of other updates coming for Ultimate Team this year beyond Evolutions. We’ve known for weeks that players will now have duplicate storage to keep cards in your binder to use in Squad Building Challenges. EA has also re-introduced relegation in Division Rivals, which should mean you’ll settle into your correct division more easily.

EA Sports FC 25 launches on September 27th for PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. Remember, you can grab three days of early access if you pick up the Ultimate Edition.