EA Sports FC 24 is Giving Away Rewards for Watching FC 25 Deep Dives

Last week, developer Electronic Arts dropped the first details about EA Sports FC 25. The next game in the long-running series launches this September, and EA will spend the next few weeks slowly rolling out new details about all of the changes players can expect. That also means players still have a few months to enjoy the end of EA Sports FC 24 before moving on to the next iteration. Fortunately, EA announced that players can earn Ultimate Team rewards in FC 24 by watching the upcoming FC 25 deep dives, giving players an easy way to earn top-rated players for their end-of-cycle squads.

To be clear, the EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team rewards for watching the FC 25 deep dives aren’t going to blow your socks off. That said, with Futties currently happening, packing high-rated cards is relatively easy, making even these mediocre packs potentially valuable. On top of that, you only need to watch three minutes of each deep dive to earn the rewards, making it a small time commitment for anyone who just wants to open packs. We don’t have the exact dates for the deep dives, but here’s the list EA shared:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gameplay Deep Dive – July 25th

Rush Deep Dive – July

Ultimate Team Deep Dive – August

Career Deep Dive – August

Again, you only need to watch three minutes of each video to earn the rewards. Every video is posted to YouTube, so you’ll need to link your YouTube and EA accounts beforehand and then tune into the YouTube Premiere. For all four deep dives, you’ll earn one Premium Gold Players Pack in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. That means you’ll earn a total of four packs if you watch all of them. You’ll also earn one draft token if you watch all four videos. Not a massive haul, but you should still get some solid cards out of it considering how easy it is to pack high-rated cards during Futties.

EA Sports FC 25 launches on September 27th for PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox, and PC platforms. If you purchase the Ultimate Edition, you can jump in a few days early and start playing on September 20th. Be sure to tune in on July 25th when the gameplay deep dive drops, giving us an even better look at additions like Player Roles and FC IQ.