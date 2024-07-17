EA Sports FC 25 Preorder Bonus and Early Access Details Revealed

Recently, developer Electronic Arts officially announced EA Sports FC 25. Of course, we’ve known this yearly franchise would eventually be revealed for a bit, but it’s still great for veteran players to finally see what’s new with this year’s version. ComicBook got hands-on with Kick-Off and the new Rush game mode and was impressed with a few of the changes EA Sports FC 25 has introduced. Of course, now that EA FC 25 has been officially revealed, EA is taking preorders. This year, players can purchase two different editions, and spending your money on a preorder gets you a few extra rewards.

The two editions available in EA Sports FC 25 are the Standard Edition and the Ultimate Edition. The Standard Edition will run you $69.99 and includes several in-game rewards across nearly every mode in FC 25. Meanwhile, the Ultimate Edition includes everything in the Standard Edition and much more. Here’s a breakdown of everything in both editions.

Standard Edition

EA Sports FC 25

Ultimate Team Player Loan Item

Ambassador Loan Item

Clubs PlayStyles Slot

250,000 Clubs Coins

Player Career Personality Points

3 Icons in Player Career (David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo)

5-Star Caoch in Manager Career

5-Star Youth Scout in Manager Career

Ultimate Edition

Everything listed in the Standard Edition

Untradeable Ultimate Team Hero Player Item for EA Sports FC 25

Untradeable Ultimate Team Player Item for EA Sports FC 24

Up to 7 days early access

4,600 FC Points

Player Evolution Slot

Early Access Rush Rewards

A few things in the Ultimate Edition need a bit more detail. The player item for FC 24 is a Greats of the Game Icon in the current version of the game. If you preorder before August 20th, you’ll get to add an extra Icon to your team this year. Meanwhile, the Hero item for FC 25 includes a launch Heor and an upgraded “Prime” version that will launch later in the game cycle. Finally, that Evolution slot lets you take an 82 OVR striker and give them a nice boost to start the Ultimate Team season.

EA Sports FC 25 launches on September 27th for PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC. If you purchase the Ultimate Edition, you’ll get in seven days early on September 20th.