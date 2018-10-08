EA Sports No Longer Making Golf Games (For Now)

UPDATE: Electronic Arts has added a comment on the matter, noting that it’s still good partners with the PGA Tour. “We continue to have an ongoing relationship with the PGA Tour,” it noted. So maybe golf games will return…?

ORIGINAL STORY: A few days ago, we reported the news that EA Sports‘ golf simulator Rory McIlroy PGA Tour was delisted from digital stores as well as the EA Access service on Xbox One. We were trying to figure out the reason for this, but now we finally know.

After spending years working on golf games — from the classic Genesis era to Tiger Woods PGA Tour to Rory McIlroy — EA has finally relinquished its deal with the PGA Tour in what appears to be a move away from golf games. Some fans are calling it the “end of an era.”

The reason for doing away with this series? Apparently PGA Tour didn’t sell as well for the company as it was expecting. Granted, when the game initially launched a few years ago it was met with unfavorable reviews since it was missing content. The publisher has since made up for the error with a series of updates but the writing may have already been on the wall regarding it.

PGA Tour’s licensing director Matt Iofredo spoke with Golfchannel.com about the break-up, noting that the team enjoyed a “long-term successful partnership” with the publisher and that the split was “amicable” despite the sudden disappearance of the latest game from digital stores.

But all is not lost. While EA is done with golf games (for now at least), HB Studios is just getting started. The developer of The Golf Club series has announced the latest iteration in its series which will release this year. And when it does, it’ll have a full PGA Tour partnership with a number of exclusive courses and features including a new mode that will make you a PGA star in no time flat. You can see more information regarding this announcement in the trailer below.

The Golf Club 2019 will release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC later this year. As for those who prefer EA Sports’ style of golf, you can still pick up physical copies of Rory McIlroy PGA Tour for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Better get it while you can. It truly marks the end of a golfing legacy.