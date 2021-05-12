EA Sports Acquires Super Mega Baseball Studio Metalhead Software

✖

Super Mega Baseball studio Metalhead Software has been acquired by EA Sports. The move sees a beloved small studio in Canada get called up to the big leagues. In an interview with the Times Colonist, Metalhead founder Scott Drader talked about the idea of partnering with a big publisher. He told the publication that this has been in their minds for a little while. Reportedly, the number reached has not been disclosed. But, the heads of the Super Mega Baseball studio were happy with some of the affordances made in such a partnership. Also, the EA Sports umbrella offers some more exposure for smaller titles. Even though FIFA and Madden are the headliners at this point in time.

“This is the opportunity that stood out from the rest, and we decided this is the right one,” Drader explained. “It’s exciting for the city, the local tech scene and the local game-development scene. We have been reasonably successful with our products, but this is an opportunity to put them on a bigger stage and have a broader audience see the work we do.

The Metalhead founder also explained how EA could work together with his studio for even more ambitious products. Also of note were his comments about expanding the team out from its current roster of 21 people.

When asked for comment, EA Sports executive producer Sean Ramjagsingh tried to quiet concerns that they were going to come in and change everything up. Instead, they want Metalhead to keep doing what got them here.

“We want to disrupt as little as possible and just listen and learn and figure out how best to work together,” Ramjagsingh offered. “What they do with their team and the experience they deliver is nothing short of amazing. We need to go in and understand their secret sauce and how they drive their process and deliver the magic they do. We don’t want to mess with that.”

You can read more about Super Mega Baseball 2 with an official overview from Metalhead Software:

