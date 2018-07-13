Earthfall Brings Left 4 Dead-Like Action to PS4, Xbox One, and PC Today

Seattle-based developer Holospark and publisher Gearbox have released a brand-new launch trailer for the former’s game Earthfall, which is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC as of today.

The new trailer, which you can view above, showcases the game’s four-player cooperative shooter action that challenges players to survive hordes of ruthless alien drones and their inscrutable masters.

The new action packed footage is notably a bit reminiscent of Left 4 Dead, which makes sense, after all, the game is clearly inspired by the 2008 hit from Turtle Rock Studios.

Earthfall is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Digitally, it runs at $29.99 USD, but if you plan on picking the game up at retail, you will need to fork over an extra $10.

Below, you can read more about the game via an official overview from Holospark itself:

Earthfall, from Seattle-area developer Holospark, is a cooperative shooter for up to four players. Using team-based tactics to fortify holdouts and complete objectives, players must work together to survive. Aliens have invaded, and it’s up to players to fight back with a modern arsenal of weaponry combined with the ability to fortify locations and create choke-points with man-portable barricades and heavy turrets.

Earthfall features a complete story-mode, wherein players will uncover the reason for the invasion, and more.

