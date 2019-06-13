Ed Boon Will Reveal Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Fighter if People Find His Friend’s Stolen Car

Ed Boon, outside of being known for the Mortal Kombat franchise, is a jokester of sorts. He never misses the opportunity to troll fans in interesting fans, especially when it comes to revealing characters that are featured in any given installment in the franchise. That said, many eyes are on Kombat Pack 1 for Mortal Kombat 11, which is just around the corner. However, there are two fighters in the pack that are a mystery, but that might not be for long. According to Boon, if people at E3 help find his friend’s stolen car, he will reveal one of the two mystery characters.

Boon took to Twitter to send out the call to action. His friend’s car appears to have been stolen in Los Angeles, where E3 is taking place. Shane Satterfield is the friend in question, who is the owner of the black Nissan 370Z pictured below. In an effort to help find the car, Boon took to Twitter to share the image as well as a reward of sorts. If people are able to locate the stolen vehicle, he will reveal one of the mystery fighters.

If all of you at e3 help my buddy @Dinfire find his stolen car, I’ll announce one of the final 2 MK11 DLC fighters! 👍🏻😀pic.twitter.com/ZKDhi3nYVF — Ed Boon (@noobde) June 13, 2019

Naturally, this will turn every Mortal Kombat 11 fan in the Los Angeles area into a sleuth in order to have one of the characters revealed. Given the severity of the situation, it seems very unlikely that this is another one of Boon’s trolling efforts, so here is to hoping the car is recovered soon. Not just because we want to know one of the characters coming to Mortal Kombat 11, of course, but also because having your car stolen is a huge bummer. For anyone in the area, here is Satterfield’s original tweet:

If anyone saw anything walking into E3 today on Pico please let me know. My car is (was?) a black Nissan 370Z. It was parked a block and a half from the convention center in front of the Starbucks/Robek’s on the right-hand side. Stolen from 9:15AM to 11:30AM. Please retweet. — Shane Satterfield (@Dinfire) June 13, 2019

