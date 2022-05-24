Elden Ring: Blaidd Voice Actor Reads NSFW Tweets

✖

Elden Ring's Blaidd, the half-wolf, half-human NPC who helps players advance one of the game's major questlines, is liked by many for a number of reasons. His hybrid nature is reminiscent of some of FromSoftware's more creative NPCs like Manscorpion Tark from Dark Souls 2 and Quelaag from Dark Souls, he's calm and collected and carries a big sword, and, to some, he's pretty hot. His voice actor, Scott Arthur, recently learned about the last of those reasons for liking Blaidd and read a couple of tweets directed as his character expressing that very affection for the Elden Ring NPC.

Arthur's readings of the tweets directed at his character can be seen in the video below from BuzzFeed. Naturally there are all kinds of different tweets about Blaidd out there, some more direct in their intentions than others, and even though these tweets would definitely be considered NSFW when said aloud, they're honestly some of the tamer ones you might find when looking for fan reactions to Blaidd.

He first provided the helpful pronunciation of the character's name (it's pronounced as "Blithe") in case Elden Ring players were too enamored with the character to hear others saying his name. Before tackling the tweets, Arthur noted that he'd been informed Blaidd had caused "quite a stir in the furry world" but that he didn't know anything about that until he looked around on the Internet. He also learned what a dating simulator was after people half-jokingly asked for one for Elden Ring which, based on recent announcements about other unexpected dating sims, probably actually would have a bit of money in it as he said.

Arthur closed out his reading with a "thank you" to those who expressed interest in his character however they chose to do so.

"How did I feel reading those tweets?" Arthur asked. "Warm. Aroused. Comforted. And, and very loved. Thank you to everyone who has shown the love and the horniness for Blaidd. Thank you very much."

Despite some Elden Ring players' wishes, you cannot kiss Blaidd in-game, but you can look like him. You'll get most of his gear by resolving his questline later on in Elden Ring, and you can complete the look by finding Blaidd's "mask" separately.